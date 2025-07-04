Charges filed in 80pc of corruption cases

Over the past year, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a total of 399 cases related to irregularities, corruption, and money laundering. In these cases, more than 1,000 influential individuals have been accused, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina—ousted in the July mass uprising—her family members, former ministers, and sitting members of parliament.

According to the ACC, these cases involve allegations of abuse of power, embezzlement of funds from major development projects, illegal land allotments, and the accumulation of wealth beyond known sources of income.

Some are also accused of extortion, manipulation of government tenders, and land grabbing.

A number of individuals are alleged to have laundered money and purchased multiple properties and businesses abroad in countries such as the United States, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, and Canada. There are also allegations of stock market fraud, manipulation that led to the loss of billions by investors, and misuse of influence to obtain large loans from banks, which were then embezzled.

ACC data shows that between July last year and June this year, 768 investigations were initiated. In this period, 399 cases were filed, with the majority involving unexplained wealth. Investigation reports have been submitted in 321 cases—over 80pc of the total.