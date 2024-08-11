Interim govt
2 more advisers get portfolio
The cabinet division has distributed the portfolios of two news advisers to the interim government on Sunday.
Of the two advisers, Supradeep Chakma has been given the charge of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry while Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar has been given the primary and mass education ministry.
The cabinet division issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.
The two advisers to the interim government took oath at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban on Sunday.
On 9 August, the cabinet division announced the portfolios of the interim government, with chief adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to oversee 27 ministries and divisions.
Thirteen advisers to the interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus took oath on Thursday last.
The interim government took oath Thursday night four days after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the county amid a student-led upsurge.