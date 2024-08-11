2 more advisers get portfolio

The cabinet division has distributed the portfolios of two news advisers to the interim government on Sunday.

Of the two advisers, Supradeep Chakma has been given the charge of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry while Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar has been given the primary and mass education ministry.

The cabinet division issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

The two advisers to the interim government took oath at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban on Sunday.