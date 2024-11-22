South Korea provides $2m to WFP’s food assistance for Rohingya

The Republic of Korea has stepped up its support to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) with a new contribution of $2 million, according to a press release.

The timely funding enabled WFP to reach nearly 76,000 Rohingya and provide them with a full ration of $12.50 for two months.

“We are pleased that this latest contribution, along with Korea’s rice donation in July and August, has helped many Rohingya families meet their essential food needs. The Republic of Korea stands committed to easing the Rohingya’s plight and we hope more partners will join us in supporting them,” said PARK Young-sik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh.