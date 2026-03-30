Did BRTA underreport deaths?

According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), 170 people died during this year’s Eid travel period. Presenting this 11-day figure—from 16 to 26 March—on Sunday, Minister for Road Transport, Shipping, and Railways Sheikh Rabiul Alam said, “We believe that more than 15 million people were able to return home safely and comfortably—more than at any other time.”

However, questions have been raised about the BRTA’s death toll. Data from the Road Safety Foundation, an organisation working on road safety, shows that 274 people were killed in road accidents between 17 March and the morning of 27 March (11 days). In addition, five deaths were reported on railways and one on waterways, bringing the total death toll to 280.

The Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity also keeps records of fatalities. According to its data, 323 people died in road accidents during this year’s Eid travel period (14–27 March).