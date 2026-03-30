Eid travel
Did BRTA underreport deaths?
According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), 170 people died during this year’s Eid travel period. Presenting this 11-day figure—from 16 to 26 March—on Sunday, Minister for Road Transport, Shipping, and Railways Sheikh Rabiul Alam said, “We believe that more than 15 million people were able to return home safely and comfortably—more than at any other time.”
However, questions have been raised about the BRTA’s death toll. Data from the Road Safety Foundation, an organisation working on road safety, shows that 274 people were killed in road accidents between 17 March and the morning of 27 March (11 days). In addition, five deaths were reported on railways and one on waterways, bringing the total death toll to 280.
The Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity also keeps records of fatalities. According to its data, 323 people died in road accidents during this year’s Eid travel period (14–27 March).
On Sunday, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges held a meeting with relevant stakeholders at its conference room, discussing a seven-point agenda aimed at preventing road accidents and strengthening road safety.
After the meeting, Minister Rabiul Alam told journalists that reports of 300 deaths during Eid travel were not accurate. He said the total number of deaths stood at 170, adding, “There were 47 deaths on highways, 28 on waterways, and 17 possibly on railways. The rest occurred on LGED roads or in other types of accidents.”
Stating that no death is acceptable, the minister said, “It would not be correct to say we failed to control the situation. It is under control, and fatalities have decreased compared to before. We will reduce them further in the future.”
However, relevant stakeholders noted that the BNP government assumed office less than one and a half months ago. Efforts to reduce disorder on roads, stop unfit vehicles, and ensure driver training and licensing have not yet gained strong momentum.
Why the discrepancy in data?
Discrepancies between BRTA data and figures from private organisations are not new. During the Awami League government, Obaidul Quader—who served as road transport and bridges minister from 2011 to 2024—repeatedly claimed that Eid travel during his tenure was safer than ever before. He also dismissed fatality data from private organisations as inaccurate.
When asked about the discrepancy, both BRTA and the Road Safety Foundation provided explanations. BRTA said it collects data through its own officials, using information from police and media sources. Officials also visit accident sites and cross-check information with police, hospitals, and media reports.
BRTA Chairman (acting) Meer Ahemed Tariqul Omar told Prothom Alo that their data is accurate, adding that the accuracy of independent organisations’ data should be examined. He said BRTA provides compensation to victims of accidents, which requires thorough data collection.
However, a Prothom Alo report published last October found that since the compensation system was introduced, only 9.86 per cent of families of those killed in road accidents received compensation. Among the injured, only 1.42 per cent received compensation, despite more than Tk 2.5 billion being available in the fund. Applications remain low largely due to lack of public awareness.
The Road Safety Foundation said it compiles reports based on data from more than 25 national and regional media outlets. Its executive director, Saidur Rahman, told Prothom Alo, “BRTA should share its data with us, and we will share ours with them. Then we can compare and see why there are differences.”
He added, “Unfit buses and unlicensed drivers—these are forms of structural killing. BRTA bears significant responsibility for this. But has anyone from BRTA ever been punished?”
He cited an incident in April 2024 when a bus hit a motorcycle, killing two students of Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology. The bus was 43 years old and did not have a fitness certificate. “How was such an old bus allowed on the road? Was anyone from BRTA held accountable?” he questioned.
Passengers Must Disembark at Ferry Terminals
At the press briefing, Minister Rabiul Alam said it had been decided that all passengers must fully disembark from buses before the vehicles are loaded onto ferries. He added, “There will be a barrier installed there. Although there are some technical challenges, we will still implement it.”
He also announced that GPS (Global Positioning System) tracking will be introduced in all public transport in the future. This will help monitor vehicle speed, detect overcharging of fares, and identify unfit vehicles, enabling authorities to take action.
The press conference was attended by State Minister for Road Transport and Railways Habibur Rashid, President of the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, Road Transport Secretary Md. Ziaul Haque, and Secretary General of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Saiful Alam, among others.