Singapore envoy calls on state minister, eyes stronger trade and investment ties
Singapore’s Chargé d’Affaires Mitchel Lee on Wednesday called on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, with both sides reaffirming commitment to stronger bilateral ties.
During the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Singapore envoy congratulated the state minister on assuming office, while she reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to strengthening longstanding friendly relations between the two countries, says a press release.
Lee briefed the minister on ongoing bilateral engagements, highlighting strong people-to-people ties and the positive reputation of Bangladeshi workers in Singapore.
He noted that new employment opportunities could emerge from upcoming large-scale infrastructure and land development projects, including a new terminal at Changi Airport.
The state minister stressed the importance of expanding opportunities for both skilled and semi-skilled Bangladeshi workers, underscoring the government’s focus on employment generation and vocational training.
Singapore also expressed interest in concluding the proposed Bangladesh–Singapore Free Trade Agreement (BSFTA) at an early date and sought continued cooperation on the Bay Terminal project. The minister assured Dhaka’s full support, saying relevant agencies would work to facilitate progress.
She invited greater Singaporean investment, particularly in ICT and digital infrastructure. In response, the Singapore side showed interest in enhancing cooperation in digital governance and capacity building, especially in ICT-related sectors. The minister highlighted Bangladesh’s push for efficiency, transparency and cost reduction in public services through digital transformation.
The two sides also discussed collaboration in the energy sector, including waste-to-energy plants and renewable energy projects, with Singapore expressing interest in exploring investment opportunities.
Addressing trade, the state minister emphasised the need to reduce the existing imbalance and promote Bangladeshi exports. The Singapore side showed interest in diversifying food imports and indicated potential for sourcing agro-products such as mangoes and seafood from Bangladesh, possibly through supermarket chains. The minister also encouraged exports of jute, ceramics and leather goods.
Both sides underscored the importance of exchanging business delegations to boost targeted engagement and investment. The minister reiterated Bangladesh’s business-friendly policies, welcoming further Singaporean investment.
They also expressed satisfaction with ongoing bilateral engagements and welcomed the prospect of holding the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Dhaka later this year, reaffirming commitment to strengthening ties for mutual benefit.