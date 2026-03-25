Singapore envoy calls on state minister, eyes stronger trade and investment ties

Singapore’s Chargé d’Affaires Mitchel Lee on Wednesday called on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, with both sides reaffirming commitment to stronger bilateral ties.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Singapore envoy congratulated the state minister on assuming office, while she reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to strengthening longstanding friendly relations between the two countries, says a press release.

Lee briefed the minister on ongoing bilateral engagements, highlighting strong people-to-people ties and the positive reputation of Bangladeshi workers in Singapore.

He noted that new employment opportunities could emerge from upcoming large-scale infrastructure and land development projects, including a new terminal at Changi Airport.

The state minister stressed the importance of expanding opportunities for both skilled and semi-skilled Bangladeshi workers, underscoring the government’s focus on employment generation and vocational training.