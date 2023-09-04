BNP’s aim is to destroy constitutional continuity: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP’s main intention is to undermine and destroy the constitutional continuity and democracy.
“BNP made the ill attempts in 2014. They had also tried to make 2018’s polls questionable. But now, the countrymen would resist them if they try to make any type of ill efforts,” he said, replying to a query of reporters at the meeting room of the ministry at the Secretariat here.
The minister said the upcoming elections will be held as per the constitution. And it is the Election Commission’s jurisdiction to declare election schedule, he said, adding that his party, the AL, is ready to take part in the polls.
Hasan said BNP leaders can boycott the polls and any political party has the right to take part or boycott the elections. “But I personally think that if BNP is a responsible party, then they should take part in the elections as consolidating democracy is not only the responsibility of the government party. Every political party has responsibilities to consolidate and continue the democracy. But any party has the right to boycott the polls,” he said.
He warned that the countrymen would resist with an iron hand if anyone tries to foil the next elections.
Replying to another query over a meeting among two secretary generals of BNP and Jatiya Party, the information minister said, “I saw it on social platforms. But, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has claimed that it was not true. I accept his statement as the truth.”
Replying to another question, Hasan said, “Elections are held in the country and the people cast their vote. It is not a matter of foreign policy. And in terms of foreign affairs, we want to follow Bangabandhu’s foreign policy and take the country ahead by maintaining good relations with all countries.”
On social media publicity about making Yunus as chief of caretaker government, the information minister said he (Yunus) is a senior citizen of the country and he is a Nobel Laureate. “I don’t want to make any statement in this regard.”
Over letters of foreigners on Yunus issue, the information minister said no one is above the law. The country’s former prime minister has been tried and she is now serving the sentence. Nobel laureates have been tried in different countries of the world and they have also served in jail. Even, former the US president Donald Trump is on trial, he added.
Hasan said the country’s judicial process is very transparent. The reality is that the workers were supposed to get Taka 12 billion, but it was reduced to Taka 4 billion through fraud. But he didn’t pay any money to them. There are more cases, he added.
“Making statements about the judicial process of our country is tantamount to interference in the sovereignty of the country. That is why country’s conscious citizens and journalists have made statements against it,” he continued.
Terming the opening of the much-awaited elevated expressway by the premier is another milestone of the development, Hasan said the country has changed under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the last 14 and a half years.
In the beginning, the minister briefed about his visit to London where he joined the Parliamentary Security Intelligent Forum (PSIF) conference.
He also held meetings with forum Chairman and the US Senior Congressman Robert Pittenger, Co-chair and the UK Foreign Affairs Committee President Alicia Kearns.
Hasan also held meetings with the UK Minister of State for Media, Tourism and Creative Industries Sir John Whittingdale, the US Congressman French Hill and the UK All Party Group of Parliament on Bangladesh Affairs President Rushanara Ali, MP.
In those meetings, they all praised the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for remarkable development, combating terrorism and militancy and giving shelter to the Rohingyas.