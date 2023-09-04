BNP’s aim is to destroy constitutional continuity: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP’s main intention is to undermine and destroy the constitutional continuity and democracy.

“BNP made the ill attempts in 2014. They had also tried to make 2018’s polls questionable. But now, the countrymen would resist them if they try to make any type of ill efforts,” he said, replying to a query of reporters at the meeting room of the ministry at the Secretariat here.

The minister said the upcoming elections will be held as per the constitution. And it is the Election Commission’s jurisdiction to declare election schedule, he said, adding that his party, the AL, is ready to take part in the polls.