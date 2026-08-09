Fundamental state reforms have made no progress

Despite lengthy discussions and proposals for reform in various state sectors and referendums, no fundamental structural reforms have occurred yet. The elected BNP government is not following the process set by the interim government for amending the constitution, though a new process has been initiated.

On 5 August 2024, the Awami League government fell due to a mass uprising. An interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on 8 August. One of the most discussed topics following the July uprising was state structural reform, which was also described as a public aspiration.

Within two months of assuming power, the interim government formed six reform commissions in the first week of October 2024. These included commissions for the constitution, electoral system, public administration, judiciary, Anti-Corruption Commission, and police reform.

The commissions prepared recommendations based on the opinions of experts, various classes and professions, and political parties. To build political consensus on reforms, a National Consensus Commission was established in February 2025. This commission discussed the proposals from the initial six commissions with over 30 political parties over eight months and drafted a national charter in July, containing 84 reform proposals, 48 of which were related to constitutional amendments.