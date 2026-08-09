Two years after July mass uprising
Fundamental state reforms have made no progress
Despite lengthy discussions and proposals for reform in various state sectors and referendums, no fundamental structural reforms have occurred yet. The elected BNP government is not following the process set by the interim government for amending the constitution, though a new process has been initiated.
On 5 August 2024, the Awami League government fell due to a mass uprising. An interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on 8 August. One of the most discussed topics following the July uprising was state structural reform, which was also described as a public aspiration.
Within two months of assuming power, the interim government formed six reform commissions in the first week of October 2024. These included commissions for the constitution, electoral system, public administration, judiciary, Anti-Corruption Commission, and police reform.
The commissions prepared recommendations based on the opinions of experts, various classes and professions, and political parties. To build political consensus on reforms, a National Consensus Commission was established in February 2025. This commission discussed the proposals from the initial six commissions with over 30 political parties over eight months and drafted a national charter in July, containing 84 reform proposals, 48 of which were related to constitutional amendments.
Aside from the original six, three other commissions (on labour, women, and media) were later formed. Various legal reforms were instituted based on the recommendations of the reform commissions and the interim government's decisions. During the interim period, 133 ordinances were issued, some of which resulted in significant legal amendments aimed at strengthening the independence of the judiciary and institutions like the National Human Rights Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Constitutional Reforms
The July charter contained 48 constitutional-related proposals. These included the formation of an upper house in parliament through a proportional representation (PR) system, powers of the upper house, appointment methods in constitutional institutions, formation process of caretaker government, a provision that the Prime Minister cannot hold multiple positions, and other such proposals that would bring fundamental changes to the constitution. However, BNP had dissenting opinions (note of dissent) on some of these proposals.
The interim government had laid down the path for implementing these proposals. In November 2025, the ‘July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order’ was issued. A referendum was held along with the national elections on 12 February on the implementation of the constitution-related proposals based on this order. The dissenting points of the BNP regarding the July charter were not mentioned in the referendum; rather, the referendum was based on the primary proposals of the consensus commission.
As ‘yes’ won in the referendum, according to the implementation order, a ''Constitutional Reform Council'' comprising elected parliament members was to be formed. These members were to take two oaths—one as a parliament member and another as a member of the reform council.
According to the implementation order, a session of the council was to be convened within a month of taking oath. From the start of the first session, the national July charter and referendum results stated that the constitution would be reformed within 180 working days.
Even though the elected parliament members of the Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP-led alliances took oath as members of the reform council, the BNP members did not, which resulted in the council not being formed. BNP claimed that the implementation order of the July national charter was illegal and that there was no scope for taking such an oath. However, they asserted that the charter would be implemented in the way they signed it, including their notes of dissent.
New process for amending the constitution
Abandoning the process described in the implementation order, on 13 July, a 12-member ''Special Committee Related to Constitutional Amendment,'' chaired by Home Minister Salauddin Ahmed, was formed by the national parliament. This committee will provide a report to parliament with necessary recommendations for constitutional amendments. The opposition party has rejected this committee.
However, the committee has already begun its work and had its first meeting last Tuesday. It will work based on the July national charter while also considering proposals from BNP's electoral manifesto. In preparing recommendations, in addition to reviewing the entire constitution, the committee will also seek input from constitutional experts, lawyers, professionals, and various stakeholders.
On several issues where the BNP has dissent, they had outlined how they want to implement changes in their manifesto. Sources indicate that where differences exist between the charter and the BNP manifesto, the special committee will prioritise the manifesto proposals.
Related individuals point out that prioritising BNP's manifesto may reduce the likelihood of fundamental structural changes. For example, the BNP proposed distributing upper house seats based on the seats won in the lower house, whereas the charter proposed allocation based on nationwide votes received in the lower house. The charter stated that a constitutional amendment bill must pass in the lower house before passing through a simple majority in the upper house. However, BNP opposes granting such power to the upper house, wanting it to be a ''replica'' of the lower house.
Institutional reforms
Out of the 133 ordinances, 110 were approved within the designated time of the 13th parliament's first session. Some were approved in modified forms, thus transforming them into laws. Seven ordinances were repealed, and 16 were not introduced as bills in parliament, rendering them ineffective. These ordinances were primarily related to more significant and institutional reforms.
Ordinances that were not approved included those on the appointment of Supreme Court judges, establishing an independent secretariat for the supervision and control of lower courts, increasing the investigative and covert inquiry powers of the ACC, strengthening the National Human Rights Commission, preventing crimes like disappearances, and the Police Commission.
In April, the BNP government stated that in the future, these would be brought as new bills and further strengthened. However, no bills have been introduced in parliament as yet.
Recently, a draft of the law on preventing and remedying disappearances was created and opened for public feedback by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which has generated criticism. According to this law, the responsibility for investigating disappearances will lie with the police. In contrast, the ordinance passed during the interim government gave the National Human Rights Commission investigative authority.
Meanwhile, the process to establish the ACC continues under old laws. A new Human Rights Commission was formed through legal changes during the interim government. But as parliament did not approve the ordinance, the chairman and members of the Human Rights Commission resigned. No new law has been made, nor has the commission been reconstituted.
Where progress has been made
Among the ordinances approved by the current parliament are the Bangladesh Bank Ordinance, Energy Regulatory Commission Ordinance, Special Security Force (Amendment) Ordinance, Security of Family Members of Father of the Nation (Repeal) Ordinance, Grameen Bank (Amendment) Ordinance, International Crimes (Tribunal) (Second Amendment), National Parliament Boundaries (Amendment) Ordinance, Cyber Security Ordinance, Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance, Anti-Terrorism Ordinance, and Code of Criminal Procedure (Second Amendment).
One ordinance amended to prohibit the political activities of the Awami League. This ordinance included a provision for banning the activities of a specified entity, including its rallies, processions, publications, and other activities. The International Crimes Tribunal Act was amended to include a provision for trying a party for crimes against humanity. Another ordinance was approved, granting immunity to the July uprising participants. Additionally, several ordinances regarding name changes were also approved.
Some ordinances were approved in revised form despite opposition party objections. For instance, the amendment to the Bank Resolution Act added a new provision that facilitated the return of old bank owners. However, faced with criticism, the government is considering removing this provision from the law.
The opposition party walked out of parliament, alleging that the approvals of the ordinances breached consensus.
Home Minister and chairman of the National Parliament's special committee on constitutional amendments, Salauddin Ahmed, told Prothom Alo that almost all ordinances enacted during the interim government were approved by the national parliament after BNP came to power. Many provisions and laws were endorsed by the current government. Parliamentary approval is necessary for matters of constitutional amendment. The special committee will provide related recommendations.
Salauddin Ahmed mentioned that those proposals BNP agreed to in the July charter would be adopted. Additionally, some of BNP's electoral manifesto commitments will be considered. Discussions with other stakeholders will also be held on commitments beyond these.