Bangladesh rejects India's deliberate portrayal of minority situation

Bangladesh has rejected recent remarks by the spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs regarding the situation of minority communities in the country, calling them deliberate.

At the same time, Dhaka has urged various Indian quarters to refrain from spreading misleading narratives about minorities.

SM Mahbubul Alam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, made this statement in a press release on Sunday. He conveyed the statement to journalists around 4:30pm.