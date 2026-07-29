Rape, murder case filed against jailed suspect in Adabor woman’s death

A 24-year-old makeup artist met photographer Namim Ashraf, 37, while working on a photo shoot two years ago. The two later entered into a romantic relationship.

The woman, a resident of Mohammadpur in the capital, regularly worked at Namim’s studio in Adabor, and their families had been discussing marriage. However, on 14 June, her body was recovered from the studio.

Namim Ashraf has been in jail for the past two weeks in connection with a case alleging abetment of suicide. Meanwhile, on Monday, the woman’s elder sister filed a new case with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5, accusing Namim of confining, raping and then murdering her.

Namim’s father, Md Ashraf Uddin, 56, and mother, Shahnaz Begum, 50, have also been named as accused.