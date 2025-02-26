UN-Secretary General due in Dhaka 13 March
The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, is set to arrive in Bangladesh on 13 March for a four day official visit at the invitation of the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus.
The Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York informed this to the media today, Wednesday.
The Office of the United Nations Secretary-General has also confirmed the details of the visit. It has stated that Antonio Guterres will visit Bangladesh from 13 to 16 March.
Previously, the UN Secretary-General visited Bangladesh in July 2018.
Earlier on 7 February, Khalilur Rahman, the special representative on Rohingya issues and Principal Adviser on priority issues to the Chief Adviser, met with the UN Secretary-General in New York.
During the meeting, he handed over the invitation letter from the Chief Adviser to Guterres.
Meanwhile, at the request of Muhammad Yunus, an international conference on the Rohingya issue at the initiatives of the United Nations is scheduled to take place in the second half of this year.
Discussions are underway regarding hosting this conference in Doha, the capital of Qatar.