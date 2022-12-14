Dengue: 184 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Another 184 people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

The total fatalities remained unchanged at 267 as no death was reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 100 were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 84 outside it, said DGHS.

A total of 916 dengue patients, including 494 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 60,926 dengue cases and 59,743 recoveries so far this year.