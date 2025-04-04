Bangladesh becomes BIMSTEC chair for two years

Bangladesh has received the BIMSTEC chairmanship for the next two years from Thailand.

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra handed over the BIMSTEC chairmanship to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the end of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok today, Friday.

Upon receiving the chairmanship from the Thailand premier, the Bangladesh chief adviser made a statement of acceptance, focusing on an inclusive and action-oriented BIMSTEC and outlining Bangladesh's vision and priorities for the regional group.