My 12 hours with Abu Sayed

On the afternoon of 16 July 2024, many students who had been critically injured by police firing during the anti-discrimination student movement were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. As soon as I heard the news, three of my colleagues and I rushed to the hospital.

The moment we entered the emergency department, we saw the body of Abu Sayed lying on a stretcher. He was a final-year undergraduate student in the Department of English at Begum Rokeya University and one of the coordinators of the quota reform movement. His home was in Pirganj Upazila of Rangpur.

Several students stood beside his body, crying inconsolably. Everyone was in tears. Many embraced us and broke down in grief.

The students placed Abu Sayed’s body on a stretcher and began carrying it toward the university campus. However, the police blocked them on the way and brought the body back to the hospital.