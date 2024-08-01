6 coordinators yet to be released

Speaking to Prothom Alo Wednesday, Nahid’s mother Mamtaz Nahar said, “I’m worried. Though we were taken there to show our children are in good condition, we don’t know what happened afterwards. That is why the tension is going away until my son is released.”

Mamtaz Nahar further said her son was admitted to a hospital and he was undergoing medical treatment there. He was taken to the DB office from the hospital. There are injury marks on his body but he is not getting any treatment in DB custody. “I will go to the DB office Thursday and buy him the medicines the physicians prescribed.”

Asif Mahmud’s father Md. Billal Hossain could not meet his son, who is also a coordinator of the movement, Wednesday at the DB office.

He said, “My son was wearing a lungi when he was taken to the DB office. I went to the DB office with a t-shirt and pants for him but I was not allowed to meet him. Later, I left the clothes at the DB’s reception.”

Billal asked the DB officials when his son would be released. The DB officials told him that there is no chance of his son being released without any order from the court.