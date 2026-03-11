Prosecutor sought Tk 10m for bail in ICT case, recordings show

A prosecutor at Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) asked the family of a detained former Awami League politician for 10 million taka (approximately USD 82,000) in exchange for securing his release on bail, according to multiple audio recordings of WhatsApp conversations obtained by Prothom Alo and Netra News.

The recordings capture conversations between members of the family of ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, former Awami League MP for Chattogram-6, and Saimum Reza Talukder, one of the prosecutors assigned to the politician’s case.

Prothom Alo and Netra News verified the recordings — matching them with call logs and the prosecutor’s voice.

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury is accused of crimes against humanity in relation to killings during student protests in Chittagong city in July 2024.