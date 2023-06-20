Savar UNO summoned over river encroachment

The Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Savar has been summoned to the court to explain his role in the non-submission of report concerning illegal occupation and encroachments in the Bongshi river, violating the court order.

The High Court (HC) bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order on Tuesday. Advocate Mohammad Bakir Hossain stood for the petitioner, reports UNB.

The HC asked the Savar UNO to submit a report after freeing Bongshi River in Savar from illegal encroachments, said Bakir Hossain.