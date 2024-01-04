ICG report: Bangladesh at a critical juncture, political compromise required

The ICG report said, “Since coming to office in 2009, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has worked ruthlessly to maintain her party’s grip on power, overseeing flawed elections in 2014 and 2018. But an economic crisis, shifting foreign relations and a reinvigorated opposition have made it harder for the Awami League to hold another one-sided poll.”

The Brussels-based organisation further stated, “The opposition’s boycott means that voter turnout is likely to be low. With few credible alternatives at the ballot box, discontented Bangladeshis are taking to the streets, and the risk of political violence remains high. Disturbances could also erupt between competing factions within the Awami League.”

In this context, the International Crisis Group has advised both the parties to reconsider their approach to avoid any further escalation. “While it is now too late to delay the January election, the Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party should work after the vote to de-escalate the country’s political tensions, including through concessions by both sides. Foreign partners should encourage them toward this goal.”