Bangladesh dispatches emergency relief for Myanmar earthquake victims

With dispatching emergency relief aid, Bangladesh has promptly responded to the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck northern Myanmar on 28 March last killing at least 1,644 people and injuring 3,408 others.

Under the instructions of the Chief Advisor, initiatives have been taken to send rescue and medical assistance teams from Bangladesh to Myanmar through the Bangladesh Armed Forces to provide relief materials such as medicines, tents, dry food and rescue and medical services on an emergency basis.

A release of the Directorate of Inter-Services of Public Relations (ISPR) said this evening.