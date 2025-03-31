Bangladesh dispatches emergency relief for Myanmar earthquake victims
With dispatching emergency relief aid, Bangladesh has promptly responded to the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck northern Myanmar on 28 March last killing at least 1,644 people and injuring 3,408 others.
Under the instructions of the Chief Advisor, initiatives have been taken to send rescue and medical assistance teams from Bangladesh to Myanmar through the Bangladesh Armed Forces to provide relief materials such as medicines, tents, dry food and rescue and medical services on an emergency basis.
A release of the Directorate of Inter-Services of Public Relations (ISPR) said this evening.
Two Bangladesh Air Force/Army aircrafts (C-130 and CASA) landed at Yangon Airport today, carrying 16.5 metric tonnes of emergency relief materials, including tents, food packets, medicines, water, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, mosquito nets, solar lights and other essential supplies.
The relief supplies being sent to Myanmar today are only a part of the planned relief aid. Later, subject to the permission of the Myanmar government, more relief aid and a rescue and medical assistance teams led by the Bangladesh Army will be sent, the ISPR said.
A 26-member expert search and rescue team of the Bangladesh Armed Forces and a 10-member rescue team from the Fire Service and Civil Defense are ready to provide necessary assistance for the rescue operation.
In addition, two medical teams of 11 members each, 10 of them from the Bangladesh Army and civilian doctors, have also been kept ready to provide medical services.
The Bangladesh Armed Forces are always committed to volunteering for any global needs as per the government's instructions in the coming days, the ISPR added.