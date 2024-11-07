55pc youth want to go abroad due to unemployment, corruption, discrimination

Some 42 per cent of the youth are concerned over the prevailing unemployment situation in Bangladesh. They say the main reasons behind unemployment are corruption, nepotism, discrimination in recruitment and imbalance between work and family life. As a result, some 55 per cent of the youth want to go abroad.

This came up in a study conducted at the initiative of the British Council titled ‘Next Generation Bangladesh 2024’. The study was released in an event at the British Council auditorium in the capital’s Fuller Road on Wednesday.

The British Council also published two other studies under the same title in 2010 and 2015. The study this time was conducted in November and December last year right before the 12th national parliamentary elections.

The report was published on the basis of interviews of some 3,081 people aged between 18 to 35 years. M&C Saatchi World Services’ evaluation and learning department senior researcher Aibek Iliasov presented the report at the programme.