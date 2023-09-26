US assistant secretary Rena Bitter visits Dhaka this week

US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel to Dhaka between 25 September and 2 October, the US Department of State said in a press release on Monday.
Rena Bitter will meet with embassy and consulate staff and observe consular operations, and she will meet with host government officials to discuss consular issues, the press release read.
“Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of US citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the US,” it added.