WFP’s ration cuts risk worsening humanitarian crisis at Rohingya camps

Living in overcrowded camps, restricted by barbed wire and lacking legal rights to work or move freely, the Rohingya are entirely dependent on humanitarian aid, making sustained support not only necessary but crucial as malnutrition continues to rise at an alarming rate.

As of 31 January 2025, more than 1 million Rohingya refugees currently live in Bangladesh. In 2023 since the violence broke out in Rakhine State in August 2017. WFP cut monthly rations from $12 to $8 per person, leading to a sharp decline in food consumption and worsening malnutrition.

At present, Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar are now experiencing the worst levels of malnutrition since the 2017 mass displacement.

Malnutrition rates among children have exceeded 15 per cent, and cases of severe acute malnutrition surged by 25 per cent in January 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, followed by an even steeper 27 per cent increase in February.

This alarming trend is driven by multiple factors in 2024: the deteriorating security situation and underfunding which led to reduced food rations in the first half, prolonged monsoon rains in 2024 that worsened sanitation conditions and triggered diarrhoea, cholera, and dengue outbreaks, and a rising number of new families seeking refuge in the camps.