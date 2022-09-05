Cooperation in railway connectivity, sci-tech likely to get impetus

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi visit might give impetus to railway connectivity, science and technology fields and training in different sectors between Bangladesh and India. The diplomatic circle of both countries consider the visit after three years significant.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is coming to Delhi on a four-day state visit. She and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will lead their respective sides in an official meeting on Tuesday.

Diplomatic sources said five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been finalised to be signed including modernisation of railway and withdrawal of water from the upstream of the Kushiyara river after the bilateral meeting between the two prime ministers.