Govt recommends withdrawing 6,202 politically motivated cases

It is a joint initiative of the Home Ministry and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry aimed at saving innocent people and political leaders and activists from unnecessary harassment.

The central committee has already held eight meetings under the chairmanship of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser to consider the proposals received by the field-level committee.

In order to withdraw the cases filed against the leaders and activists of various political parties for the purpose of political harassment during the 16 years of the previous government, the Home Ministry has formed a central committee at the ministry level with the adviser of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs as the chairman.