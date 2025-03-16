Govt recommends withdrawing 6,202 politically motivated cases
The government has suggested withdrawal of 6,202 harassment cases following recommendations from the seven-member central committee of the Home Ministry formed to select politically motivated cases.
“The central committee formed by the Home Ministry has so far examined 6,295 cases submitted for consideration by the field-level committee and recommended withdrawal of 6,202 cases as those were filed for harassment on political ground,” said a Home Ministry statement today.
It is a joint initiative of the Home Ministry and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry aimed at saving innocent people and political leaders and activists from unnecessary harassment.
The central committee has already held eight meetings under the chairmanship of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser to consider the proposals received by the field-level committee.
In order to withdraw the cases filed against the leaders and activists of various political parties for the purpose of political harassment during the 16 years of the previous government, the Home Ministry has formed a central committee at the ministry level with the adviser of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs as the chairman.
A four-member committee at the field level was also formed with the district magistrates as the chairman and the superintendent of police and public prosecutors as members for the verification and selection of the politically motivated cases.
After the verification and selection by the field level committee, the proposals for withdrawal of the cases by the district magistrates of various districts and the solicitor’s office of the Law and Justice Department are being sent to the central committee for consideration.