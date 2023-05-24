We want Qatar to assist us with energy, PM Hasina tells Qatar PM Thani

The Qatar prime minister praised Sheikh Hasina for bringing stability to Bangladesh.

Mentioning that Bangladesh procures a huge amount of energy from Qatar, the prime minister of Bangladesh said, “We want you (Qatar) to assist us with energy.”

In reply, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said that Qatar would do as much as possible for Bangladesh.

About the fear of losing jobs among Bangladeshi workers in Qatar after the FIFA World Cup 2023, the Qatar prime minister said Bangladeshi workers are their assets and friends and Qatar will keep them as much as possible in their country.

Later, Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi called on the Bangladesh prime minister at the latter’s place of residence.

In the meeting, the issue of signing of a fresh contract over the supply of additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bangladesh in future came up for discussion.