New axle load control station installed despite frequent breakdowns

Both the Roads and Highways Division (RHD) and the Ministry of Road Transport have not conducted any assessment of the past load control stations' effectiveness. However, RHD has undertaken a new project to establish 28 load control stations in 19 districts. The entire project cost of Tk 16.30 billion is to be funded from the revenue sector. Initially scheduled to be completed by June 2022, the project's timeline has been extended to 2024 due to slow progress.

According to the project documents, Tk 7.65 billion will be utilised for acquiring 64 hectares of land for constructing these load control stations. The remaining Tk 8.65 billion is allocated for purchasing and maintaining the necessary equipment for the stations. Additionally, Tk 550 million is allocated for consultants, Tk 20.1 million for foreign travel, and Tk 10 million for internal training within the project.

National Development Engineers and Spectra Engineers Limited are working as contractors for the project. The construction works proposed under the project include double storied building, warehouse, parking area, booth, road embankment, drain and box culvert, electrical works etc. There will also be parking for drivers, vehicle unloading area, restrooms, cafeteria, toilets, prayer areas etc.

Furthermore, as part of various road and bridge construction projects, an additional 13 load control stations are being established at different locations across the country. These stations are situated in Benapole, Jashore, Ramgarh in Chattogram Hill Tracts, Pakulla in Tangail, Islampur in Rangpur, Mahasthangarh in Bogura, Doshmile in Panchagarh, Osmani Airport Bypass in Sylhet, Lamakaji Bridge area in Sylhet, Raniganj Bridge area in Sunamganj, Bager Bazar area (two) on Sylhet-Tamabil road, Jagannathpur in Jamalpur, and Sonahat in Kurigram.

One side under stern control, flexible for the other

While the government has established load control stations, it has also relaxed the load limits for transporting goods in vehicles. Efforts to control load were initiated in 2012, and in August 2016, a policy notification was issued, leading to the imposition of fines. However, on the very first day, there was unrest as the Sitakunda load control station was set on fire by truck drivers and their assistants, prompting a strike by transport owners and workers. In response to the situation, the government increased the load limit in November 2017, allowing a maximum of 22 tonnes of goods to be transported in 6-wheeled vehicles. Vehicles carrying more than the specified limit were subject to fines. However, it is now evident that fines are hardly being imposed currently.

The Ministry of Road Transport stated in the relevant order that the decision to increase the load limit was meant to be temporary. However, despite almost six years passing, the limit has remained unchanged.

According to Professor Samsul Haque from the civil engineering department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the load capacity of each vehicle is determined by the manufacturer. The government's approval of a load limit higher than what the manufacturer specifies raises concerns. This decision potentially puts the government at fault for any damages and security risks caused. In essence, these projects seem to be undertaken to exploit and deceive the public, using their money for such purposes.

[Staff correspondents and correspondents of respective districts helped filing this report]

*This report, originally appeared in Prothom Alo print edition in Bangla, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat