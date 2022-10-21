Hand washing habits must continue

It has now become a challenge to keep up the habit of washing hands which had developed during the coronavirus outbreak. With the decline in the spread of coronavirus, this habit had also declined. Alongside the government, non-government organisations must also come forward to spread the message of hand washing among the people.

Concerned persons raised these issues yesterday, Thursday, at a daylong national conference on hand washing held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city. The conference was jointly organised by the local government division, UNICEF and WaterAid Bangladesh. At the conference, the organisers presented a strategy paper on ‘Hand Hygiene for All’.

If the people from all walks of life are to be motivated to wash their hands, the price of soap and other cleansing products must be kept within their reach, observed speakers at the conference.

Speaking as chief guest at the event, minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives, Md Tajul Islam, said that the global community is taking the matter of hand washing seriously. If hands are not kept clean, we will be unable to protect ourselves against many diseases. All must work together to mobilise public awareness on the matter.