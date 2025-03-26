Independence Day being observed with elaborate programmes
The country is observing Independence and National Day Wednesday amid huge enthusiasm. Various programmes have been taken at the national level to observe the day with due respect and solemnity.
The day commenced with a 31-gun salute at dawn across the country, including the capital.
Interim Government Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus laid a wreath at the National Memorial in Savar early morning as a mark of profound respect for the martyrs.
Led by Liberation War Affairs Adviser Farooq-e-Azam, people from all walks of life, including families of Bir Shreshthas, war wounded freedom fighters, members of the diplomatic corps, leaders of different political parties, social, cultural and professional bodies also placed wreathes at the National Memorial in the morning of the day to show their respect to the martyred freedom fighters.
Additionally, wreaths were also placed at the different district and upazila-level martyrs’ memorials.
The national flag has been hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings in all the divisions, districts and upazilas across the country at dawn. Singing of the national anthem, and student assemblies and parades at divisional, district, and upazila levels will also be held on the occasion.
To mark the day, important buildings and establishments have been illuminated with colourful lights. Main streets and road islands in the capital and other cities across the country have been decorated with national flags and other colourful flags and festoons.
The day is a public holiday.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus issued a message on the occasion.
In his message, the Chief Adviser said the interim government is fully committed to further developing and strengthening the country and delivering the full benefits of independence to the people.
“We are working to establish good governance and justice to ensure people-oriented and sustainable development, and ensure transparency and accountability through necessary reforms in all spheres of the state,” he said.
Muhammad Yunus also extended his sincere greetings and congratulations to all Bangladeshis living in the country and abroad.
He said achieving independence was the final stage of a long struggle to protect our dignity and existence and to gain “our rights”.
The War of Independence, through which Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation in the world, officially began on this day, he added.
He said, “I remember with reverence the valiant martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the War of Independence, whose supreme sacrifices brought us our desired freedom.”
The Chief Adviser said for the past 16 years, the people of the country have not been able to enjoy the benefits of this freedom. “The dictatorship oppressed the people and took away their freedom and all their basic rights. The successful uprising of student-workers and the masses has liberated the people of the country from the tyranny of dictatorship.”
Professor Muhammad Yunus said, “On this auspicious occasion of Independence Day and National Day, let us take the oath to work for the development, peace and prosperity of the country, keeping in mind the spirit of the great Liberation War.”
Different national dailies have published special supplements, articles and periodicals highlighting the significance of the day while electronic media broadcast month-long special programmes based on the Liberation War.
Different social and cultural organisations, including Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, and Bangladesh Shishu Academy, will organise Liberation War-based discussions, cultural events and drawing, essay writings and sports competitions for children and display Liberation War-related documentaries and film shows.
Various types of games, including football, T20 crickets and Kabadi, will be organised at district and upazila levels.
Besides, a reception will be hosted for valiant freedom fighters and family members of martyred at metropolitan city, district and upazila levels.
To mark the day, Bangladesh Postal Department will release commemorative postage stamps. Special prayers will be offered at different mosques and other worship places seeking eternal peace of the souls of martyrs of the Liberation War and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.
Improved diets will be served in hospitals, prisons cells, orphanages, old-age homes, vagabond organisations, children’s daycare centers and other similar institutions across the country.
On the day, all children’s parks and museums will be kept open for all without tickets across the country.
Bangladesh Navy is going to open its ships at different places across the country for the visitors marking the day.
Seven ships including BNS Chithra would be displayed at Dhaka Sadarghat, BNS Atandra at Pagla Naval Jetty in Narayanganj, BNS Samuddra Obhijan at Naval Berth-2, New Mooring in Chattogram, BNS Oparejyo at BIWTA Launch Terminal in Khulna, BNS Dholeshwari at Digraj Naval Berth of Mongla, BNS Padma at Marine workshop Jetty in Barishal and BNS Shaheed Farid in BIWTA Ghat at Chandpur respectively.
People can visit the ships from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm on that day, said an ISPR press release.
Similar programmes will be taken at district and upazila levels as well as Bangladesh missions abroad highlighting the significance of the day.