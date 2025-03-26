Independence Day being observed with elaborate programmes

The country is observing Independence and National Day Wednesday amid huge enthusiasm. Various programmes have been taken at the national level to observe the day with due respect and solemnity.

The day commenced with a 31-gun salute at dawn across the country, including the capital.

Interim Government Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus laid a wreath at the National Memorial in Savar early morning as a mark of profound respect for the martyrs.

Led by Liberation War Affairs Adviser Farooq-e-Azam, people from all walks of life, including families of Bir Shreshthas, war wounded freedom fighters, members of the diplomatic corps, leaders of different political parties, social, cultural and professional bodies also placed wreathes at the National Memorial in the morning of the day to show their respect to the martyred freedom fighters.

Additionally, wreaths were also placed at the different district and upazila-level martyrs’ memorials.