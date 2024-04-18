Can't please one friend at the cost offending another: Army Chief

SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said, "Military strategy is required for the country's interests and strategy and it is on this basis that we determine our position with various countries. There is no way to achieve this in an isolated manner. That is why we sometimes think of who will lend leadership, who will hold control. This can create problems."

Placing importance on having an agency to coordinate government work, the army chief said, "There are many things that we started but could not complete because it later was not in our hands. Whenever I found potential in the business sector, it later went to the commerce ministry. And so I support the proposal that has been made here and feel that an agency is required to ensure that integrated initiatives are taken so we do not lose what we achieve and to determine future initiatives."

Stressing the need to increase capacity, the army chief said that circumstances may change at any time, but capacity doesn't change suddenly. Today's friend may not be a friend tomorrow. We must be prepared to protect national interests and the motherland. The foreign policy's main mantra is 'friendship towards all and malice towards none'.

The army is doing everything to achieve the objective of the foreign policy. He said, "The main task of the armed forces is to protect the sovereignty of the country and we never forget this. We are always prepared."