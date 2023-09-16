Dengue death toll passes 800

Some 14 people have died from dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, taking the death toll to 804 this year.
In a regular update, the health directorate also reported 2,598 new cases across the country – 881 in Dhaka and 1,717 outside the capital – during the period.
Among the fresh deaths, five were reported from Dhaka, while the remaining nine from different districts.
At the same time, some 2,145 were released from hospitals after recovering from the mosquito-borne viral disease.