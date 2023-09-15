DSCC marks two wards as dengue red zone

Two wards of Dhaka south city corporation (DSCC) have been identified as red zones as 10 or more dengue cases were recorded in each of the ward in a week.
The two wards are- 14 and 56, a DSCC release said.
After scrutinizing the list sent by the directorate general of health services, phone numbers from control center and information from different sources, eleven cases of dengue were recorded in each of the two wards from 2 to 8 September.
A special drive by cleaning staff and mosquito-control workers would be conducted there.
DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh will take part in a mass awareness campaign in the two areas. He is scheduled to visit ward-14 at 10.30 am and ward-56 at 11 am on Saturday.
Around nine hundred cleaning staff will take part in the drive and 13 mosquito-control workers will take part in larviciding and adulticiding on two shifts each.