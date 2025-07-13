No chance to take sole credit for mass uprising: Umama Fatema

Prothom Alo :

You were the Member Secretary of the Dhaka University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation. After the events of 5 August, you resigned and became the spokesperson for the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Recently, you’ve announced your complete disassociation from that platform as well. Can you explain the context and reasons behind these decisions?

I left the Chhatra Federation shortly after the mass uprising. I felt it was time to rebuild the country, and I didn’t want to be tied to any one organisation—I wanted to work for the nation as a whole.

Just a few days after the uprising, there was a flood. We raised funds and sent aid to the affected areas. During that time, we received overwhelming support from people. Through such efforts, I wanted to stay closely connected to ordinary citizens. I believed the country was undergoing a transformation after the uprising, and I needed to be part of it. I was ready to give my all for the nation.

At such a time, I was contacted by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. They asked me to take on a leadership role and assured me that I would be able to work independently. I joined them because I felt a sense of responsibility and eagerness to work for the country on a larger platform. I had hoped that I would be able to raise many urgent questions and represent women better through this platform. But after joining, I realised that the platform was very disorganised and functioned in a chaotic manner. Although a central committee had been formed, the organisation was essentially run by two or three leaders, and others had no room to speak.

Many bright boys and girls joined the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement during the movement and uprising. But, their space for participation began to shrink after 5 August. Meanwhile, opportunists started to gather, and one committee after another was being formed based on the whims of several leaders. Seeing this, I was somewhat disheartened. I tried to raise questions about various issues, but the environment at the time did not allow for it. Even though the leaders spoke in revolutionary rhetoric, there was actually a power struggle going on within the organisation. It felt like one must maintain liaison with any power factions to survive there.

Since Anti-Discrimination Student Movement was a platform of the by protesting students, it was difficult for me to decide to resign from it. That is why I took some time. I spoke with friends and well-wishers. I did not want any division within the organisation or a breakdown in mutual respect. For that reason, it took me some time to formally cut ties with the platform.