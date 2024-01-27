Border guards on alert at Myanmar border: Foreign minister
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has said members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are on alert in the wake of tense situation in Rakhine state of Myanmar.
He made the remark while answering queries from newsmen at the state guest house Padma in the capital on Saturday afternoon.
The foreign minister talked to the newsmen after a courtesy call with the representatives of the UK parliament.
In the continuation of the last several months, a fierce battle is going on between the Myanmar army and armed group Arakan army in Rakhine of Myanmar.
There are reports of casualty of several people in the battle between two groups at Buchidong and Phumali in Rohingya-dominated Rakhine on Friday.
When asked about the latest situation in Rakhine, the foreign minister said he has discussed with them (four members of British parliament) about Myanmar. Repatriation of Rohingya to Myanmar is the only solution to this crisis. The tense situation in Rakhine state of Myanmar has not erupted all of a sudden. This has been going on for a couple of ,months.
He said, "Our border guards have been on alert since much earlier. After an intermittent few days, a tense situation erupts and it has an impact on the repatriation of Rohingya in Rakhine. We have always sought support from the international community. They are with us. If the international community mounts a pressure on Myanmar, they would be compelled to bring back their nationals."
When asked about the shelter if Rohingyas from Myanmar try to reenter Bangladesh again, Hasan Mahmud said, "We provided shelter to Rohingyas on humanitarian ground. The Rohingyas who have entered our country have caused various troubles. We have discussed it with British parliamentarians. Security and environmental problems have been created. Rohingya camps have been turned into a fertile land of extremism and terrorism. Besides, the terror groups are trying to recruit members from the Rohingya camps."
We have various problems. As a populous country, Rohingya is a burden for us. 35,000 Rohingya children are born every year. By improving the situation of Myanmar, the problem can be solved.
Asked about the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the genocide in Gaza of Palestine following an appeal of South Africa, the foreign minister said, "The verdict the ICJ delivered we welcome it. Earlier, we supported the appeal of South Africa. If South Africa is to extend more support, we are ready to do so."
Hasan Mahmud said, "Four members of UK parliament have made a courtesy call to improve relations with Bangladesh. They have been requested to increase more investment in our country. They have been said that there are opportunities of investment in ICT and agriculture sector."