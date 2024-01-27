Border guards on alert at Myanmar border: Foreign minister

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has said members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are on alert in the wake of tense situation in Rakhine state of Myanmar.

He made the remark while answering queries from newsmen at the state guest house Padma in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

The foreign minister talked to the newsmen after a courtesy call with the representatives of the UK parliament.

In the continuation of the last several months, a fierce battle is going on between the Myanmar army and armed group Arakan army in Rakhine of Myanmar.

There are reports of casualty of several people in the battle between two groups at Buchidong and Phumali in Rohingya-dominated Rakhine on Friday.