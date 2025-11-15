Police introduces new uniforms across metropolitans, specialised units

Bangladesh Police personnel have begun wearing newly designed uniforms, marking the beginning of a fresh, iron-coloured look for officers across metropolitans and specialised units.

Starting Saturday, officers serving in all metropolitan police units and specialised branches—including the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)—officially adopted the new attire.

However, district police units have not yet received the updated uniforms.

According to police officials, distribution outside metropolitan areas will take place in phases, ensuring all units across the country transition to the new design in due course.

Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of DMP, Muhammad Talebur Rahman, told the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) that the transition to the new attire began today across the force.