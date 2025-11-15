Police introduces new uniforms across metropolitans, specialised units
Bangladesh Police personnel have begun wearing newly designed uniforms, marking the beginning of a fresh, iron-coloured look for officers across metropolitans and specialised units.
Starting Saturday, officers serving in all metropolitan police units and specialised branches—including the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)—officially adopted the new attire.
However, district police units have not yet received the updated uniforms.
According to police officials, distribution outside metropolitan areas will take place in phases, ensuring all units across the country transition to the new design in due course.
Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of DMP, Muhammad Talebur Rahman, told the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) that the transition to the new attire began today across the force.
The officers from various units of the DMP were seen on duty in the updated uniforms, marking a significant visual shift for the capital’s police force.
Assistant Inspector General (Media) AHM Sahadat Hossain earlier confirmed that personnel from metropolitan police like the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), and specialised units of police such as the Highway Police, River Police, and Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) will be the first to adopt the redesigned attire.
The decision to update the uniform colours of the Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was approved on January 20, 2025, as part of a broader reform initiative following the July Mass Uprising.
The change aims to give the force a refreshed identity symbolising modernisation and accountability.