Former MP Shafiqul arrested from Dhanmondi

Former Jhenaidah-2 lawmaker Shafiqul Islam Opu has been arrested from the Dhanmondi area of the capital.

Confirming his arrest through a text message, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said Shafiqul Islam was arrested by the detective branch (DB) of DMP from a house in Dhanmondi on Monday morning.

However, the DMP did not disclose the reason for his arrest immediately.

Shafiqul Islam is the president of Jhenaidah district Awami League and three times lawmaker from his constituency.