SpaceX technical launch in Bangladesh by May: SpaceX vice president

Lauren Dreyer, Vice-President for Global Engagement at SpaceX, met Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the Earthna Summit in Doha today.

Their discussion centred on the final stages of the collaboration that is set to bring SpaceX satellite services to Bangladesh, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir said.

Dreyer, who has worked alongside Elon Musk for the past two decades, conveyed optimism about the partnership's progress.

"We're very close to the finish line. I've asked my team to be fully ready for a technical launch by May," she said.

During the meeting, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus expressed national excitement about the development.

"It's big news in Bangladesh. People are counting down the days," he told Dreyer. "And when the time comes, it has to be a big celebration."