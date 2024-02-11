Holy Shab-e-Barat on 25 February

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country on the night of 25 February (Sunday) as the new noon of the holy month of Shaban of Hijri 1445 was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh this evening.

“As the new crescent was sighted in the country’s sky today, the counting of the holy month of Shaban of Hijri 1445 will begin from tomorrow (Monday) and the holy Shab-e-Barat will be observed on the night of 25 February,” an Islamic Foundation (IF) press release said Sunday evening after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee.