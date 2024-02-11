Holy Shab-e-Barat on 25 February
The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country on the night of 25 February (Sunday) as the new noon of the holy month of Shaban of Hijri 1445 was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh this evening.
“As the new crescent was sighted in the country’s sky today, the counting of the holy month of Shaban of Hijri 1445 will begin from tomorrow (Monday) and the holy Shab-e-Barat will be observed on the night of 25 February,” an Islamic Foundation (IF) press release said Sunday evening after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee.
Additional Secretary of the Religious Affairs Ministry Md Abdul Awal Hawlader chaired the meeting, held at the IF conference room of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.
The Muslims consider Shab-e-Barat as one of the three most sacred nights and believe that on this night Almighty Allah decides the fate of all human beings fixing their ‘rizq’ (livelihood) for the next year.
The Muslim devotees will offer special prayers, recite from the Holy Quran, hold milad, zikir and other religious rituals seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing of mankind.