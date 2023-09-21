Cyber Security Act repressive: Editors' Council

As most of the sections of the Cyber Security Act (CSA) has been replaced by the provisions of the Digital Security Act, the CSA will be turned into a tool of torturing journalists and infringing press freedom like before once the CSA will come into effect, which is why the CSA cannot be considered nothing other a repressive act.

The Editors' Council made this observation in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Cyber Security Act 2023 was passed in parliament on 13 September.

The Editors' Council expressed concern over the CSA.