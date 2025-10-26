Home adviser sends stern message against lobbying for police promotions, transfers

Lobbying for police promotions and transfers has increased so much that it even came during the meeting of the advisory council on law and order.

Addressing the matter in the meeting, home adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has asked inspector general of police (IGP) Baharul Alam to take a stern stance against the recommending officials, sources present in the meeting confirmed.

A source told Prothom Alo that during the meeting, the home affairs adviser himself mentioned receiving numerous recommendations for police promotions and transfers.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam also said he had received similar requests.

At that point, the adviser instructed the IGP not to promote or transfer any officer who lobbies for such favours, but rather to identify them, as these same officers often approach political leaders for influence.

According to sources at the home ministry, on 21 October, a total of 80 police inspectors were promoted to the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP) through three separate notifications. The promotions included 33 unarmed inspectors, 18 city and traffic inspectors, and 29 armed inspectors.