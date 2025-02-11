Jobs for July martyrs family members won’t be based on quota: Nahid
Information and broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam Tuesday said jobs for family members of the July martyrs will not be based on the quota system as it will not be followed in any competitive recruitment test.
“With providing one-time financial assistance, monthly allowances and jobs for family members of the July martyrs have been announced. But, this will not be included as a new quota in jobs,” he wrote on his verified Facebook page.
It is said that one capable person from one martyr’s family will be given a job in a government or semi-government or private organisation once based on their competence, the information adviser said.
“This will not be considered for any competitive test,” he added.
In the case of the injured persons, monthly allowances have been arranged for those who have been victimised for life time (became blind or lost limbs) and who will never be able to work again, he also said.
Nahid said a large number of such injured people are young and they will have to carry the scars of the movement for the rest of their life and many of them will have to undergo long-term treatment.
“It was our commitment and is also the responsibility of the state to rehabilitate the families of the martyrs and the seriously injured in the July uprising and ensure the future of these families,” he continued.
The adviser said several thousands of families came into a standstill for participating in the July uprising.
“We cannot compensate them with anything for their losses. And these families only want respect and dignity from everyone rather than any benefits,” he further said.