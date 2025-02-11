Jobs for July martyrs family members won’t be based on quota: Nahid

It is said that one capable person from one martyr’s family will be given a job in a government or semi-government or private organisation once based on their competence, the information adviser said.

“This will not be considered for any competitive test,” he added.

In the case of the injured persons, monthly allowances have been arranged for those who have been victimised for life time (became blind or lost limbs) and who will never be able to work again, he also said.