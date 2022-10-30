Remembering Edward M Kennedy, a Friend of Bangladesh

You know that while some governments do not yet recognize you, the people of the world do recognize you, and they recognize all you have accomplished here in the name of freedom from tyranny and oppression.

We are brothers in liberty, and no man no policy, no government can change that fact.

I have come to Bangladesh as one who has tried to be with you in your struggle. A few months ago in August, I walked among the living and the dying in your refugee camps in India.

I saw children starving and families destroyed by the ravages of war.

I hoped to come to Bangladesh as well, but I was turned away by the Government of West Pakistan, a military government afraid for the world to see inside its borders. I was troubled, as the world was troubled by the suffering of your people, and now I rejoice, as the world rejoices, at the bright new chapter you have written in the history of liberty on earth. The prayer of Bengal’s great poet and philosopher has been answered: “Where the mind is without fear”, said Tagore, “and the head is held high”, “Where knowledge is free, into that heaven of freedom, my father, let my country awake.”