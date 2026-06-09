No postings in metropolitan police units of officers’ home districts

Police officers will no longer be posted to metropolitan police units located in their home districts. The Police Headquarters has taken this policy decision for personnel ranging from constables to additional superintendents of police across six ranks.

Work has already begun to compile a list of officers currently serving in metropolitan police units within the same district as their permanent residence. Multiple sources at Police Headquarters told Prothom Alo that more than a hundred such officers could be transferred elsewhere within the next few days. However, officers who are due to retire within seven to eight months may be exempted on humanitarian grounds.

Apart from district police, Bangladesh currently has separate police units in eight metropolitan areas. Policing in metropolitan areas differs significantly from district-level policing. Posting officers in their own districts had already been prohibited to prevent family ties, social relationships, political connections, or financial interests from influencing their duties. However, this policy had not been applied as strictly to metropolitan police units.