Top UAE firms keen to invest in Bangladesh, envoy tells Prof Yunus

During the meeting, chief adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus thanked UAE president Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahiyan for releasing 57 Bangladeshi people who were convicted and sentenced by a UAE court recently.

"It was a wonderful gesture. The whole nation was very happy," Prof Yunus said.

He also thanked the UAE government for hosting some one million Bangladeshi migrants.

Ambassador AlHmoudi expressed his government's support for Bangladesh at a "critical time of the country" and said the UAE would stand by the interim government and its pro-business policies and reform agenda.