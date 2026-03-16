Some past energy deals were ‘unequal’: Rashid Al Mahmud Titumir

The prime minister’s adviser on economy and planning, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, has emphasised the need to strengthen development cooperation with neighbouring countries in South Asia.

Stating that some agreements signed in the energy sector in the past were “unequal”, he said that future initiatives would be taken in a way that safeguards Bangladesh’s national interests.

Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir made the remarks on Monday while speaking to journalists at the Secretariat after holding separate meetings with Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen and Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma.