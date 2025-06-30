Home adviser comments on firearm ‘magazine’ found in adviser Asif’s bag

Home affairs adviser Lt. Gen. (retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has answered various questions from newspersons on the incident of a firearm magazine being discovered in the bag of interim government’s another adviser, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, during security screening at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

In response to a question in this regard, during a press briefing held after a meeting of the Core Committee on Law and Order at the Ministry of Home Affairs today, Monday, the home adviser said, “It might be just a mistake.”

Asif Mahmud left the country for Morocco in a flight from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early on Sunday to attend the ‘OIC Youth Capital International Programme’ scheduled to be held in Marrakesh, Morocco.