A magazine was in my bag mistakenly: Asif Mahmud

Interim government’s Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has provided an explanation regarding the magazine found in his bag during scanning at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

In a statement posted on his personal Facebook account on Sunday, Asif Mahmud said that although he had left behind a firearm along with one magazine at home, another magazine mistakenly remained in his bag while packing. Later, he handed it over to his personal protocol officer.

Asif Mahmud departed the country early Sunday through Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to attend the OIC Youth Capital International Programme in Marrakesh, Morocco. A magazine was detected in his bag during scanning at the airport in the early morning.