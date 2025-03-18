Road construction through haor, disaster for farmers and agricultural land

The haor is currently abundant in Boro paddy. Farmers who have grown this golden harvest with their labour and sweat, plan to store it in their granaries during Baishakh.

However, in this crucial agricultural season, a road construction project is underway, cutting through the heart of the haor. Let alone compensation for the land for the 4 km road in Shanghai Haor of Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj, no one seems to feel the need to tell the farmers about the loss of crops.

Farmers and environmentalists have raised concern that constructing a road through the centre of the haor will not only harm the natural ecosystem but also lead to the destruction of a significant portion of arable land.

During the monsoon, this intervention will obstruct the natural water flow, resulting in waterlogging in upstream areas. Despite the devastating consequences, this project is proceeding in full view of the authorities.