Road construction through haor, disaster for farmers and agricultural land
The haor is currently abundant in Boro paddy. Farmers who have grown this golden harvest with their labour and sweat, plan to store it in their granaries during Baishakh.
However, in this crucial agricultural season, a road construction project is underway, cutting through the heart of the haor. Let alone compensation for the land for the 4 km road in Shanghai Haor of Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj, no one seems to feel the need to tell the farmers about the loss of crops.
Farmers and environmentalists have raised concern that constructing a road through the centre of the haor will not only harm the natural ecosystem but also lead to the destruction of a significant portion of arable land.
During the monsoon, this intervention will obstruct the natural water flow, resulting in waterlogging in upstream areas. Despite the devastating consequences, this project is proceeding in full view of the authorities.
According to upazila administration sources, the road construction is part of a special project under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. The estimated cost of the project is approximately 40 million taka, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The construction is being executed by JB Innovation, a contracting firm based in Dhaka. Work commenced last year but had to be halted due to rising water levels. This year, after a few days of operation, excavation has resumed, with heavy machinery digging up the fertile farmland.
It has been seen that the road will stretch from Dungriya village on the eastern bank, cutting through the haor, to Hasnabad village on the western bank. This project was undertaken as a personal initiative of former planning minister MA Mannan. Dungriya is his native village.
The affected area of the haor comprises agricultural land belonging to farmers from the villages of Dungriya, Hasnabad and Jamlabaz, while to the north, the villagers of Ujangaon, Mirzapur and Fatehpur also have farmlands at risk.
Currently, the seedlings of paddy planted in these fields are being destroyed as excavation progresses. Using heavy machinery, soil is being removed from the farmland and then piled up on the same land to elevate the road.
Additionally, the excavation on both sides of the road has created canal-like structures, resulting in the destruction of approximately 100 feet of cultivable land in width.
Local farmers reported that they initially protested against the project when construction began last year. However, members of the local Awami League intervened and took them to MA Mannan’s residence.
At that time, he instructed the contractor’s representatives to provide some financial compensation to the farmers for their crops.
Last year, Awami League members exerted their influence on behalf of the contractors. Although the Awami League is no longer in power, others have now taken their place in supporting the project.
Local farmer Tarif Miah, 70, owns approximately four acres of land in the Shanghai haor. Due to the construction of the road and the excavation of adjacent soil to create a canal-like structure, he has already lost more than one acre of his land.
Expressing his frustration, he said, “No one consulted us before building the road. Even now, no one is informing us about anything. Our land is gone and so is our paddy.”
Another farmer, Selim Miah, 55, said, “We rely entirely on this haor land for our livelihood. Not only is our land being taken for the road but additional land is being destroyed due to soil excavation.”
Ashraf Uddin, who is overseeing the excavation work, mentioned that he and three others are carrying out the work under the contractor’s supervision. He also stated that a list has been prepared for compensating the farmers for their crops losses.
Engineer Murad Ahmed, a representative of the contracting firm, commented on the issue of acquiring soil from farmland without formal land acquisition. He said, “Mannan sir has already spoken to the farmers and arranged everything.”
The allegation that the project is being forcibly carried out by supporters of previously Awami League, now BNP is not correct. Shantiganj upazila Project Implementation Officer (PIO), Jahangir Alam stated that there is no allocation for land acquisition or compensation under this project.
Shantiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Sukanta Saha, mentioned that JICA must have conducted a proper study before approving the project. However, he assured that if any complaints are raised, he will report them to higher authorities. He also stated that he personally visited the haor to inspect the road construction.
Regarding this matter, Bijoy Sen Roy, General Secretary of the central committee of the Haor Bachao Andolon stated that a similar project in Kishoreganj’s haor has sparked nationwide criticism. If such a road constructed in Sunamganj’s haor, it will severely impact biodiversity, agriculture and the livelihoods advisors and the district administration.
Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ilias Miah stated that he has requested the UNO for detailed information regarding the matter. He emphasised that no project should be undertaken at the cost of harming the haor’s natural environment, ecosystem or the livelihoods of farmers.
When contacted, former Planning Minister MA Mannan recalled that during the commencement of the project last year, he had arranged for compensation to be provided to farmers by the contractor for crop damages. Speaking to Prothom Alo he stated, “I am not involved this time. I do not know how things are proceeding now and no one has informed me about anything.”