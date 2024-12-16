SAD to boycott President’s programme on Victory Day

"The Students Against Discrimination considers celebrating a day of national pride like the Victory Day at the invitation of a president associated with fascism to be inconsistent with the aspirations of a mass uprising."

A bulletin issued by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Sunday said that on the occasion of the Victory Day, the Chief Advisor, Chief Justice, advisors in charge of various ministries, foreign diplomats and high-ranking government officials, leaders of various organisations, gallantry award recipient freedom fighters and other prominent figures will pay a courtesy call on the president at Bangabhaban.