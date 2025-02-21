Chief adviser pays homage to language heroes

Advisers to the interim government, chiefs of the three services, freedom fighters, diplomats and high civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Later, the Shaheed Minar was opened to the public when hundreds of people from all walks of life walked barefoot with flowers in hands and humming "Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February" to recall the supreme sacrifice of the language heroes on this day in 1952.