Former minister Asaduzzaman Noor assaulted at BSMMU

Former minister Asaduzzaman Noor was assaulted by injured students of July-August movement when he was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) from jail for treatment.

Some injured victims of the movement attacked Noor when he was taken there for treatment in the afternoon, witnesses said.

Bulbul Ahmed, an injured victim, alleged that the students were taken to director Birg Gen Rezaur Rahman’s room after the incident and the director seized the mobile phone set of the students.

The director could not be reached over phone for comments.