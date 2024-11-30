Former minister Asaduzzaman Noor assaulted at BSMMU
Former minister Asaduzzaman Noor was assaulted by injured students of July-August movement when he was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) from jail for treatment.
Some injured victims of the movement attacked Noor when he was taken there for treatment in the afternoon, witnesses said.
Bulbul Ahmed, an injured victim, alleged that the students were taken to director Birg Gen Rezaur Rahman’s room after the incident and the director seized the mobile phone set of the students.
The director could not be reached over phone for comments.
The former cultural affairs minister was arrested from Nawraton Colony on Bailey Road on 16 September and sent to jail in a murder case after the fall of Awami League government.
Noor has represented the Awami League in Parliament since 2001. He was elected as the Member of Parliament for Nilphamari-2 in the most recent 12th National Parliament elections.
He assumed the role of Cultural Affairs Minister on 13 January 2014, following the Awami League’s victory in the 10th National Parliament elections held on 5 January, 2013, and continued his full term till 7 January 2019.