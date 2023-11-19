Foreigners won’t talk about internal matters before polls, Shahriar hopes

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam hopes foreigners would not talk about Bangladesh’s internal affairs before the national election.

The state minister made this remark while addressing a seminar styled ‘Democracy and election: South Asian perspective’ held at the National Press Club on Sunday.

Indicating the foreign envoys, the state minister said, “There’s been so much discussions about what they do. Now I want to focus only on election. None can obstruct the election.”